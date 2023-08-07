Motorcyclist dies after veering off road in central Minnesota

A 61-year-old man is dead after he crashed a motorcycle Sunday morning in Morrison County, authorities say.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist was driving west on 320th Street in Scandia Valley Township at around 11:10 a.m. when he came up on a curve, left the road and was ejected from the motorcycle.

The victim, Curtis Sievert of Motley, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.