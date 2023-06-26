Motorcyclist dies after crashing into car in Brooklyn Park

Police say a motorcyclist died after crashing into a car Sunday evening in Brooklyn Park.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the motorcyclist crashed into a car around 7 p.m. at the intersection of 85th and Queen avenues. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police the motorcyclist had been speeding and weaving between lanes in the moments leading up to the crash.

The motorcyclist’s name will be released following an autopsy by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said the driver of the car suffered minor injuries.