Motorcycle crash leaves 2 dead in Stearns County Sunday

Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Stearns County Sunday afternoon, according to a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP).

William James Clough, 53, and Melissa Anne Clough, 49, both of Mora, died after a motorcycle they were riding collided with a car on Highway 55 in Paynesville Township.

The report states that a 2004 Buick LeSabre was westbound on Highway 55 and the motorcycle was eastbound on Highway 55 when they crashed near mile marker 107 just before 1:30 p.m.

The driver of the Buick, a 60-year-old man, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.