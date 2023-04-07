Mother sentenced to over 3 years in 1-year-old son’s overdose death

A 32-year-old mother from Little Canada was sentenced Thursday to over three years (41 months) in prison in connection with her one-year-old son’s overdose death in September 2022.

Andrea Niccole Intveld will serve her sentence at the Minnesota Department of Corrections’ Shakopee prison. She has credit for 159 days served, according to court records.

She had been charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter but was only convicted on one count. The other count was dismissed.

The child’s father, Joseph Tanner Elajah Compton, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection with his son’s death. He has not yet been sentenced.

As previously reported, Ramsey County deputies were called to a home on the 200 block of County Road B2 East in the early hours of Sept. 4, 2022, on a report of a child not breathing. The one-year-old was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The medical examiner later determined his cause of death was combined drug toxicity, including heroin and fentanyl.

Intveld later admitted that she had woken up in the bathtub to Compton running around frantically looking for Narcan and that they had given their son multiple doses to try to help him. Compton left the home before authorities showed up.

After being arrested, Compton admitted that he and Intveld had been using heroin that day and that it was likely laced with fentanyl.

He told investigators that while Intveld was passed out in the tub, he was playing with their son on the floor. He put the drugs in a place where he could easily reach them before falling asleep.

When he woke up, Compton said his son wasn’t breathing, and the container of heroin was open.