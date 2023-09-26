Mother dead, 2 children injured after being hit by vehicle

Minneapolis police say a woman is dead and her two children are recovering from injuries after they were hit by a vehicle while crossing an intersection early Friday evening.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of West Lake Street and Blaisdell Avenue around 7:15 p.m. for a report of a crash involving pedestrians.

When officers, arrived, they found the woman, who had what they said were potentially life-threatening injuries as well as her 14-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son, both who appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say she and her two children were taken to Hennepin Healthcare. Officers were told Monday the 36-year-old woman had died at the hospital.

According to Minneapolis police, the woman and her two children were crossing the street when they were hit by the vehicle.

The driver, identified as a 23-year-old man, wasn’t injured, although the windshield and front of his Hyundai Sonata were damaged. Officers say he stayed at the scene and cooperated with them.

The woman’s name is expected to be released at a later time. As of this time, no one has been arrested for the crash.