Mother charged with manslaughter in infant’s death

A mother has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with her 5-month-old child’s death.

If convicted, Grace Diane Handy, 25, faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $20,000. She was charged via summons and is not in custody, according to records.

A criminal complaint states Minneapolis police responded to a home on Feb. 1 for a child in distress call. Inside the home, officers found a 5-month-old baby who wasn’t breathing. The infant was brought to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Handy told police she had put the baby on a large couch on top of a pillow, according to court documents. She said she then went to bed and fell asleep for an unknown amount of time.

When she went to check on the baby, documents say he had rolled off the pillow into the corner of the couch. His face was also facing the couch. Handy called 911 after noticing her son wasn’t breathing.

Officers noted that Handy appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, court documents state. During a search of the apartment, officers also found fentanyl and multiple cans and bottles of alcohol.

Officers also found several safer options for the infant to be put to bed.

According to court documents, the cause of death listed on the infant’s autopsy was “undetermined” but it also states there were no injuries or diseases that would have caused his death.