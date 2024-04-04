Mother and 3-year-old son found safe, police confirm

UPDATE 8 p.m.:

Larsen and Lafave were located and are safe, authorities confirmed.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has issued an alert for a missing 32-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son.

The Mille Lacs Tribal Police is asking for help to find Breanna Larsen and her son Jace Lafave.

Larsen’s family says the two have not been seen since leaving left a family home in Hinckley on April 2.

Investigators say they think she and Lafave are in the Twin Cities area and that 34-year-old Rande Benson, the child’s father, might be traveling with them.

Authorities say Breanna could be driving a red 2009 Chevrolet Impala with Minnesota license plate 126UDP or PCG391.

Anyone with information about the location of Larsen and her child are asked to call 911 or the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department at 320-532-3430.