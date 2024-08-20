Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in all 7 metro counties

Mosquitoes have now tested positive for West Nile virus in all seven counties of the Twin Cities metro, according to the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District.

Most of the mosquitoes that tested positive were from species that don’t bite humans.

However, two cases of West Nile virus in humans have been reported to the CDC this year in Nicollet and Yellow Medicine counties.

There has also been a slight increase in mosquitoes overall since last week’s heavy rain, MMCD officials said. Human-biting mosquitoes remain at a number that is around average.

More information is available here.