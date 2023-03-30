Morrison County sheriff seeking information on 2 business thefts in Randall

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about thefts at two businesses on Pacific Avenue in Randall, according to a press release.

The sheriff’s office took reports Wednesday morning that thefts occurred between 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7:29 a.m. Wednesday at Randall Building Supplies and Vanessa’s Place.

The suspect or suspects allegedly cut open a safe and took cash from Randall Building Supplies at 305 Pacific Avenue.

Likely the same person or people also took cash and jewelry from Vanessa’s Place at 509 Pacific Avenue.

The sheriff is asking anyone with information that could help investigators to call 320-632-9233.