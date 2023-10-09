Morrison County investigating Stone Hill Bar & Grill fire

At 6:15 a.m. Sunday, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a fire at the Stone Hill Bar & Grill located on 230th Street, 4 miles west of Randall, Minnesota.

When deputies arrived, there was smoke and fire coming out of the east entryway of the building. The Randall Fire Department responded and requested aid. Scandia Valley Fire Department and Camp Ripley Fire Department were also called to assist.

Photos provided by the Morrison County Sherriff’s Department show this building in complete ruins.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, according to the sheriff’s office. The State Fire Marshal’s Office was notified and will be assisting in this investigation.