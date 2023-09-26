Morgan Wallen bringing tour to US Bank Stadium

Country music star Morgan Wallen has announced additional stops on his “One Night At A Time” tour, including one in Minnesota next summer.

The singer of the chart-topping song “Last Night” will come to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on June 20, 2024, stadium officials announced Tuesday.

“Thank y’all for an insanely fun and fulfilling 2023 tour,” Wallen said in a statement announcing the new dates. “It was impossible for me to hit every stadium that I wanted to in 2023, so we’re gonna keep this tour going in 2024. See y’all out there!”

Tickets for the tour are using advance registration, which is open until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 1. When that closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a time and day with access to the presale.

Tour officials say Wallen will be joined by a rotating lineup of guests on his tour, including Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins and Ella Langley.

More information is available online.