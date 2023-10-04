More than 1,000 citations for seatbelt, child restraint violations issued in 1 week across Minnesota

Law enforcement officials in Minnesota issued over 1,000 seat belt citations and almost 40 child restraint citations over the span of a week, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The Click It or Ticket Campaign aims to bring awareness to the importance of using a seatbelt. The campaign brought officers, deputies, and troopers from 278 agencies together to issue 1,125 seat belt citations and 39 child restraint tickets.

In the metro area, a number of agencies issued tickets.

St. Paul Police Department: 57

Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office: 39

Richfield Police Department: 38

Minnesota State Patrol District 2400 (Oakdale): 32

Minnesota State Patrol District 2500 (Golden Valley): 17

Elk River Police Department: 16

In greater Minnesota, the State Patrol and several other agencies gave citations to those not wearing seatbelts.

Minnesota State Patrol District 2900 (Detroit Lakes): 87

Minnesota State Patrol District 2700 (Duluth): 71

Minnesota State Patrol District 3100 (Virginia): 62

Minnesota State Patrol District 2100 (Rochester): 57

Minnesota State Patrol District 2600 (St. Cloud): 56

Minnesota State Patrol District 2800 (Brainerd): 54

Minnesota State Patrol District 2300 (Marshall): 48

Minnesota State Patrol District 3200 (Thief River Falls): 33

Minnesota State Patrol District 2200 (Mankato): 32

Kasson Police Department: 21

Mankato Department of Public Safety Police: 20

Studies from the DPS show that in Minnesota from 2018 to 2022, of the 13,705 children ages 0-7 properly restrained, 88% were not injured during a crash. Another 9% sustained only minor injuries.

