Moose Lake council votes to disband police department, contract with sheriff’s office

In an effort to cut costs, the city of Moose Lake has decided to disband its police force and contract with the county.

The Moose Lake City Council approved the move 3-2 on Wednesday, WDIO-TV reports.

Our sister station reports that 87% of the city’s budget had been allotted to the police department this year and funding it was becoming more and more difficult. Now, the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office will take over policing the city, which has a population of around 3,000 and is located approximately 40 miles southwest of Duluth.

“At this time, it is my responsibility to ensure facilitation of a contract with the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office that is in the best interest of the residents of Moose Lake,” Moose Lake City Administrator Elissa Owens said.

Carlton County Sheriff Kelly Lake told WDIO last month that the department plans to have four deputies assigned to the city full-time, adding, “This is not anything that is new in the state of Minnesota, having the sheriff contract for local police departments.”