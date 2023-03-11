Moorhead police investigating homicide, suspect in custody

Moorhead Police Department announced that it is investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, and a suspect has been arrested.

A 25-year-old man is in custody at Clay County Jail pending charges, police said.

At around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to an apartment on the 3300 block of 12th St. S. on a report of a possible disturbance.

Officers were met at the door by a man, later identified as the suspect. He later became uncooperative and was tased by officers and arrested, according to police.

When officers entered the apartment, they found a dead man, whose body was sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

According to police, investigators believe that the homicide was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Police are not searching for further suspects.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping with the investigation.