Moorhead police asking for help finding missing man last seen in early November

Moorhead police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who was last seen in early November.

Police say 51-year-old Leroy Schmidt was reported missing on Tuesday but has not been seen or heard from since Nov. 2.

He was last believed to be possibly in the area of Las Vegas, NV or Omaha, NE.



Leroy is described as being 5’9″ and 180 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.



Anyone with information about Leroy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Moorhead Police Department at 701-451-7660.