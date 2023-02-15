Monticello condo a total loss after overnight fire, no injuries reported

Authorities responded to a fire inside a Monticello condo in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A statement from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office said the 911 call was received at about 2 a.m.

Deputies then arrived at a multi-unit complex of condo-style homes in the 100 block of Riverview Drive and determined the residents of unit where the fire started were all outside.

Other units were evacuated out of fear of the fire spreading and smoke inhalation.

Wright County Chief Deputy Matt Treichler said the fire began in a unit that is now considered a total loss. Several other units sustained heavy smoke damage. The cause of the fire is unknown but is being investigated by a fire marshal.

The Monticello Fire Department and the Big Lake Fire Department responded to the call and were able to put out the fire.

Residents displaced from the fire were assisted by the Red Cross and Wright County Frontline Outreach.

No injuries were reported.