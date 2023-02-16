Monticello City Hall closed until further notice after truck hits building

Citizens in Monticello will be unable to visit City Hall, as well as the city’s community and senior centers, for the foreseeable future after a truck hit the building.

According to a city spokesperson, facilities within the Community Center are closed Thursday out of precaution.

The spokesperson said the truck hit the east entrance of the building.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says the man who was driving the pickup truck was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately provided by city staff.