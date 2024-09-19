Money Minute: Newlyweds

Chances are, if you are married, money is often a topic of discussion. In addition, if you are about to get married, experts say it’s a conversation you’ll need to have.

“Know what each is about financially,” said Steven Warren, a CPA at Schechter Dokken Kanter. He says a money discussion should happen before the vows to make sure you’re on the same page.

“Consider yourself a team with goals,” Kanter added.

He says to think about things like, “Is my fiancee dealing with debt after we get married?” or “If one person is putting away for retirement and the other isn’t.”

Kanter says the key talking points are pretty basic:

Focus on transparency

Know what each other has financially

Your goals as a team

Each other’s spending habits

What works for you both

He notes that you should talk about it sooner rather than later.

“If not already done soon after you’re engaged, you want to sit down and have that discussion.”