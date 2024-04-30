Money Minute: How to start your emergency cash fund

Money Minute: Emergency fund savings

A poll from the National Foundation of Credit Counseling showed that 27% of those surveyed said a lack of savings is a top concern.

Experts say you should have three to six months’ worth of money saved in cash for emergencies, but a Forbes survey showed that 50% of those living paycheck-to-paycheck have only $1,000-$2,000 saved for emergencies.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Paul Folger shares two easy ways to find $500 this year to start your emergency fund.