Money Minute: Home rebates

We are approaching the end of the year and you may be leaving money on the table if you need home improvements.

If you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger on a home improvement, now’s the time to do it before the end of the year.

“Think about what energy-efficient product makes sense for your home,” said Steven Warren, a CPA with Schechter Dokken Kanter.

If you need an electric water heater, you could save around $400 with a rebate from Xcel Energy. A $600 window tax credit is yours and it’s on irs.Gov.

Or get a lawnmower for next season and grab the $75 rebate on Xcel.

There’s also a combo rebate on mini split heat pumps — $2000 from Xcel and up to $2000 on federal HVAC tax credits.

Warren mentions that “There’s a website for Energy Star” that you can check for rebates as well.

If you don’t know what your home needs, you could always hire an energy auditor to check out how your home could be more efficient. Not only will you cash in those rebates, you’ll also likely save money on your utility bills.