Money Minute: Gift cards

If you have a membership to Costco or Sam’s Club and you like saving money, listen up.

When you are out shopping at warehouse clubs, check out the gift cards and you can save some cash. The Retail Gift Card Association says 44% of people who buy gift cards use them for themselves and there is good reason.

Sam’s Club and Costco sell various gift cards for less than face value.

On the Sam’s Club website, Southwest Airlines has $250 worth of gift cards for $235. They also have $85 worth of Outback Steakhouse gift cards for $75.

Over at Costco, there are $75 Subway cards for sale for $59.99, $100 Domino’s Pizza gift cards for $74.99 and AMC has two tickets and $20 for snacks for $34.99.

The Gift Card Association says it’s important to remember that if you buy these gift cards, make sure you use them so you can take full advantage of the savings.

You have to have a membership to get these cards but if you do, it can save you some cash. The Gift Card Association says to keep your eyes out for rewards deals too.