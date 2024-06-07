Money Minute: Debt management plan

The average American has nearly $8,000 in credit card debt, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the U.S. Census Bureau. Regardless of income, a debt management plan is a good way to pay that off.

Lutheran Social Service is one organization that can help with that by offering lower rates negotiated with big credit card companies. Under their plan, you will cancel your credit cards and put the balance under their control to save money in interest.

The organization says its average debt enrollee pays off their debt in four-and-a-half years.

