Money Minute: Date with your dollars

There is a technique you can use as you enter the new year to save money that involves making a date with your dollars.

“The first day of every month, pencil it in and be consistent with it,” said Nicole Middendorf, Prosperwell Financial CEO.

You can set it up yourself or get your partner involved as you sit down and look at your financials. Middendorf says the key is to split it all up.

One month, look at the cash going in and out and set a budget — cut the extra spending and save it.

The next month, look at your debt and look for ways to pay it down with the money you saved last month.

The following month, look at your insurance — maybe life, house or auto. Find ways to cut and trim so you can save a little at a time.

“If you break it up and meet with yourself once a month, it doesn’t have to be overwhelming and it can actually be fun,” Middendorf said.

Middendorf says make sure you put it automatically in your calendar, that way you can keep your date with your dollars.