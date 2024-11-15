Money Minute: Credit counseling

If you’re struggling with financial woes and trying to get help, it’s out there — and the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office has done the work to make sure you don’t get scammed.

Lutheran Social Services and the National Foundation for Credit Counseling can both give guidance, help you come up with a financial plan and make sure you don’t get ripped off.

However, there are other companies that the Attorney General’s Office considers less reputable and even scams — like ones that make promises like loan forgiveness and/or want large fees up front.

