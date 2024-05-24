Money Minute: Americans’ financial fitness

A new poll shows that things are tough financially for many Americans.

The National Foundation for Credit Counseling surveyed more than 2,000 people and found several concerning results.

Almost one-third of Americans aren’t paying their bills on time and about as many don’t have any retirement savings.

The good news is that many nonprofits, like Lutheran Social Services, have programs to help those in need of some financial assistance.

