Monday crash leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

Authorities say a man is dead and a woman is seriously injured after a crash late Monday afternoon in St. Peter.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a southbound Hyundai Sonata on Highway 169 and a northbound Toyota Prius collided when the driver of the Prius was urning left onto Washington Avenue shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Due to that crash, authorities say the driver of a Toyota Rav4 suddenly braked and that vehicle was rear-ended by a Chevy Equinox.

The State Patrol’s incident report says the driver of the Prius – identified as 86-year-old Judith Gardner of St. Peter – was seriously injured. Meanwhile, her passenger – listed by the State Patrol as 79-year-old Robert Gardner – died.

The driver of the Sonata had non-life-threatening injuries, while the drivers of the two other vehicles weren’t injured.

Road conditions were listed as dry at the time of the crash. Alcohol isn’t believed to be a factor.