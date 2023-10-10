Monday crash injures Elk River officer

An Elk River police officer is recovering from what Chief Ron Nierenhausen says are minor injuries after her squad was hit by a pickup truck on Monday.

According to Nierenhausen, the officer was responding to an officer-assist incident when she was hit by another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 169 and Main Street.

The Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report says the squad was headed east on Main Street and crossing over Highway 169 while the F-150 was headed north on the highway when the collision happened, shortly before 8:30 p.m. Then, the squad hit a Saturn Vue and Lexus LS that was stopped on westbound Main Street.

An incident report says the officer and the driver of the F-150 were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The drivers and passengers of the Saturn and Lexus, including a 12-year-old boy, weren’t injured.