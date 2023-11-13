Modist Brewing set to open new event space in Minneapolis’ North Loop

Modist Brewing Company is set to open its new event space in the North Loop in Minneapolis this weekend.

The brewery’s 7,000-square-foot headquarters and taproom underwent a $2 million renovation that includes a new event space, quality control lab and employee workplace.

Open houses will be held for the public on Nov. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m., Nov. 24 from 3 to 5 p.m. and Nov. 25 from noon to 3 p.m.

The Minneapolis studio Perkins&Will designed a two-story event space, mezzanine and catwalk to accommodate 120 people for corporate and private events.

The brewery’s design reflects “punk rock chic” with neon sculpture lights, mirrored ceilings and full glass walls separating the event space from the taproom and brewery. Also included in the renovation is a quality control lab, which is a dedicated space for employees to test and refine recipes.

“We design for the greater good and we’re passionate about engaging in purpose-driven work,” said Jennifer Christiaansen, Perkins&Will’s managing director. “We intentionally promote and activate spaces that are joyful, places for people to gather, and opportunities to feel that human connection. The more we can keep people here in the North Loop and engaged with their community, the better.”