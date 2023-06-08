Moderate drought reported in Twin Cities, north metro areas as dry conditions continue

As rainfall continues to be sparse across the region, drought conditions have worsened within the past seven days.

According to a new report issued Thursday morning, the U.S. Drought Monitor classified the Twin Cities as well as areas to the north and northwest in a moderate drought. That classification also includes Duluth and up the North Shore.

Currently, 12.4% of Minnesota is in a moderate drought, while just over 72% is experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Those percentages are up from 0.84% and 65.6%, respectively.

A year ago, no areas were in a moderate drought, while 1.73% of the state had abnormally dry conditions.

In Wisconsin, nearly all of Polk County, as well as parts of St. Croix, Barron and Burnett Counties, have moderate drought conditions. Across the entire state, 25.3% of Wisconsin is in a moderate drought, while nearly 90% has abnormally dry conditions.

Last year, Wisconsin had no areas in a moderate drought at this time, but nearly a quarter of the state had abnormally dry conditions.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow says drought conditions will likely worsen during the next week since conditions are expected to remain dry for the next seven days. Barlow adds there could be a few scattered thunderstorms during that timeframe.