MOA to host second Saturday Night Nitro wrestling event

After going 27 years without having a live professional wrestling event, Mall of America will host one in back-to-back years.

MOA says Saturday Night Nitro is coming back to the mall this fall in partnership with Minneapolis-based F1RST Wrestling.

The mall and F1RST Wrestling teamed up to put on a show in the MOA rotunda last September and will do so again for a show on Sept. 9, 2023.

Officials say wrestling fans of all ages will get to see a full night of performances, including F1RST Wrestling’s superstars. A separate meet-and-greet with the wrestlers will be held on Sept. 8.

“Last year’s event was epic, truly a dream come true for fans of sports entertainment,” Chris Grap, vice president of experiential at Mall of America, said. “These fans are the some of the best we’ve ever had in the Rotunda. After witnessing firsthand, the rapturous reception to last year’s event and how quickly it sold-out, we knew we needed to do it again. F1RST Wrestling is the perfect partner, they deliver top-notch family-friendly entertainment and have built an unparalleled amazing and welcoming community. We can’t wait to pack the Mall for another exciting night of action-packed, high-flying entertainment.”

The show last year was the first live pro wrestling event at MOA since the first-ever episode of WCW Monday Nitro in 1995, which featured the likes of Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair, Big Bubba and many others.

Tickets for this year’s event will go on sale to the public starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 23. More information is available online.