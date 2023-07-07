MnDOT to start pedestrian, bicycle safety revamp Monday in Minneapolis

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is set to begin its pedestrian and bicycle safety improvement project along Highway 55 in Minneapolis on Monday.

The construction is scheduled to run between Interstate 94 and Penn Avenue, according to MnDOT.

The project aims to replace or construct sidewalks, curbs, gutters and pedestrian ramps at Thomas Avenue, Russell Avenue, Oliver Avenue, Newton Avenue, Logan Avenue, Knox Avenue, James Avenue and Frontage Road west of I-94 in order to meet the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

MnDOT said crews will be out working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday through Friday this summer. Motorists should expect some lane and shoulder closures and pedestrians can expect several alternate routes during repairs.

The project is expected to conclude in August.

For current updates on road conditions, visit MnDOT’s 511 webpage.