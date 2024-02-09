MnDOT seeking input from residents on the future of railroads in the state

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) wants to hear from residents, businesses, stakeholders and railroad fans to help shape future investment in the state’s railroads and update the Minnesota State Rail Plan (MSRP).

The MSRP is an overall vision for the development of Minnesota’s railroad system, including both freight and passenger lines. It helps authorities make decisions about future rail investments including lines in going in and out of Minnesota and identifying important corridors.

Right now, Minnesota has more than 4,000 miles of freight and passenger rail lines, MnDOT says.

There are two main ways people can provide feedback:

A quick online survey for folks to give their share their thoughts on freights and passenger lines in Minnesota.

An interactive map to provide feedback about specific rail crossings, stations and locations.

Anyone wanting to stay in the know about the MSRP can subscribe to email updates to get information on future public meetings and events.