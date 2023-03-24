MnDOT looks to community for improvements on John Ireland Boulevard Bridge

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is seeking community feedback on the John Ireland Boulevard Bridge construction in St. Paul.

A public meeting is scheduled for April 25. During that meeting, a brief presentation will be shown and community members can ask questions or suggest improvements.

MnDOT said engagement with the community will be helpful not only with this project but with any upcoming work in the area as well.

The bridge, consisting of four lanes of traffic over Interstate 94 between Kellogg Boulevard and Rice Street, was initially built in 1967.

The new bridge will be rebuilt in the same place as the current one, with a focus on structural repair and improvements to sidewalks, bike and pedestrian lanes, and railings.

Some minimal work will begin in 2025 with full construction starting in 2026, according to MnDOT.