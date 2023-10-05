MnDOT hosting 1st of 5 public hearings on State Highway Investment Plan in Baxter Thursday morning

The public is invited to give input on the 2023-2042 Minnesota State Highway Investment Plan (MnSHIP) at a series of public hearings hosted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

The plan is updated every five years and directs funds to the state’s highway system over the next 20 years. MnDOT said it is a fiscally constrained plan that identifies investment priorities based on current and expected funding of $37 billion between 2023 and 2042.

Information on the plan can be found here while a hard copy of the plan can be seen at the MnDOT Library at 395 John Ireland Blvd or any of the eight MnDOT district headquarters.

This hearing is part of a series that features stops in:

Baxter – Thursday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. 7694 Industrial Park Road

Carlton – Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 11:30 a.m. 1630 County Road 61

Rochester – Friday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m. 2900 – 48 th St. NW

Willmar – Friday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m. 2505 Transportation Road

Saint Paul – Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 2:30 p.m. 390 Robert St. N.



Written comments can be submitted until Nov. 8 through MinnesotaGO.org or by emailing stateplans.dot@state.mn.us. Other mail can be sent to:

Brad Utecht

Minnesota Department of Transportation

395 John Ireland Blvd, Mail Stop 440

St. Paul, MN 55155

Anyone who needs to request an ASL or foreign language interpreter or other reasonable accommodations should email adarequest.dot@state.mn.us. State officials ask that requests be submitted at least one week in advance.