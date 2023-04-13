MnDOT closes portion of Hwy 93 due to flooding

Authorities have closed a portion of Highway 93 in Henderson due to flooding.

Thursday morning, the Minnesota Department of Transportation warned drivers that there was water on Highway 93, south of Henderson, between mile points three and four. However, a couple of hours later, the department decided to close the road from Highway 169 to Henderson.

Officials say the road will remain closed until the water recedes and any necessary repairs are made.

While it’s closed, traffic will be detoured to Highway 19.

MnDOT reminds drivers that it’s illegal to travel on closed roads and can result in fines of up to $1,000 or even up to 90 days in jail.