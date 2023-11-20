MnDOT celebrates work on nearly 230 projects in 2023

With the weather starting to turn colder, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is looking back at all that was accomplished this year.

The agency says 227 projects across the state were advanced or completed during the 2023 construction season.

Among the major projects finished this year were the Third Avenue Bridge project in Minneapolis, work on Highway 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls, Highway 14 between New Ulm and Nicollet, the expansion of Highway 23 between Paynesville and Richmond, and three bridge projects along Highway 61 near the North Shore. To check out more projects near you, click here.

“This year’s construction season resulted in safer roads, bridges, intersections and improved accessibility for people who use active transportation to walk, bike or roll to local destinations throughout the state,” MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger said. “In addition to resurfacing roads and improving or replacing bridges, crews installed proven safety infrastructure around the state – including nearly 42 miles of center cable median barrier, and more than 30 J-turn intersections or roundabouts. We thank Minnesota travelers for their patience throughout this construction activity, and for slowing down and staying attentive in work zones to keep our workers safe.”

MnDOT notes that some work zones may still be active through the end of the month, and motorists need to stay alert in those areas.

The department will release its plan for 2024 projects next spring.