Minnesota marijuana agency selects implementation chief regulatory officer

There’s been another step forward for retailers selling recreational marijuana in Minnesota.

The state’s new Office of Cannabis Management has picked Max Zappia as a new “implementation chief regulatory officer.”

He is set to start the position on Wednesday.

Officials say he’ll help lead the design, and implementation of a regulatory system for future cannabis retailers.

Zappia currently serves as the deputy commissioner of financial institutions at the Department of Commerce.

“Our primary goal as we continue building out the Office of Cannabis Management is to design and launch a regulatory system that safeguards public health and safety, promotes equitable economic opportunity, and ensures a safe, reliable, and accessible adult-use cannabis market,” Charlene Briner, the cannabis management office’s interim director, said. “Max has a national reputation as an experienced regulator who also prioritizes equity and sustainable business practices. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue our work to stand up the new agency.”