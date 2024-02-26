Mitchell Hamline School of Law announces new president and dean

St. Paul-based Mitchell Hamline School of Law has named Camille Davidson as its new president and dean, the law school announced Monday.

In a news release, the law school said Davidson will start her new role on on July 1.

“We are extremely pleased and excited that Camille Davidson will be leading the law school,” said Nicole James Gilchrist, chair of the school’s board of trustees, in a statement.

According to Mitchell Hamline, Davidson is currently the dean at Southern Illinois University School of Law, a position she has held since July 2020.

Davidson’s experience includes working as a professor and administrator at both Charlotte School of Law and Wake Forest University School of Law.

“I am thrilled to be leading Mitchell Hamline,” said Davidson in the news release. “Mitchell Hamline’s record of innovation and adaptability—including launching the first-in-the-nation Blended Learning program—speaks to its independence and forward-looking approach.”