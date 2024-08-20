Missing woman found dead in Moorhead, homicide investigation underway

Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a missing person was found dead in Moorhead early Tuesday morning.

The Moorhead Police Department said at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, they received a report of a missing woman and began searching for her near the area of 6 Avenue and Elm Street South.

While searching, police said the missing woman’s body was discovered along the Red River.

Police said they are investigating the death as a suspected homicide.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Moorhead police said the investigation is “still very active” as they continue to collect evidence and interview witnesses.

The department said no suspects had been arrested as of the time of this report.

Moorhead police are being assisted by multiple agencies, including the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.