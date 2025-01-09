Missing Wisconsin man last seen in Duluth

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for your help in finding a missing Wisconsinite last seen in Duluth, attempting to get a bus.

The BCA says 62-year-old Richard Elliot of Superior, Wisconsin, left for work in Duluth on January 8. Following work, Elliot reportedly visited a church before traveling to the Duluth Transit Authority, where he attempted to get a bus back home to Superior.

Since then, Elliot has not been seen or heard from.

Elliot is six feet tall, weighs 145 lbs., and has black hair and hazel eyes. When he disappeared, he was wearing a dark-colored winter hat, a gray face mask, glasses, a gray zip-up jacket, jeans and camo hiking boots.

Anyone who has information on Elliot’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Superior Police Department in Wisconsin at 715-395-7231.