Missing, vulnerable man last seen in Minneapolis, police say

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Lakeville police say 23-year-old Rayshon Trowbridge was last seen on Dec. 24 in Minneapolis.

Police believe he may be in the Minneapolis or New Brighton areas.

Trowbridge is described as 5-foot-3, around 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911, 952-985-4809 or send an email to LPDTIPS@lakevillemn.gov.