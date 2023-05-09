Missing teen believed to be in Minneapolis or St. Cloud areas

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says Kaydence Johnson was placed in a home earlier this year in Minneapolis. However, she hasn’t been heard from since leaving the home on May 2.

The sheriff’s office says Johnson’s phone initially showed it was in the Crystal and New Hope areas but it is no longer available for tracking.

Johnson is believed to be in the Minneapolis area or may have returned to the St. Cloud area, the sheriff’s office says, and she doesn’t have most of her belongings or medications.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 320-251-4240 or the Minneapolis Police Department at 612-348-2345.