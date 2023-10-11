Missing 8-year-old boy found safe

UPDATE:

The boy was found safe, police said.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 8-year-old boy.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) issued a missing person alert Wednesday for an 8-year-old.

Police say the boy was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday walking away from his home in the 700 block of Winslow Avenue in St. Paul.

He was wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and no shoes at the time.

He’s described as being about 3-foot-6 and around 50 pounds.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be is asked to call 911 or police at 651-291-1111.