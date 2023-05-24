Missing Itasca County man found safe

UPDATE 05/25/23:

John Ellis was found safe, police said.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 43-year-old John Ellis.

Ellis was last seen walking through a yard near the 900 block of Trailview Street in Bovey early Saturday morning, wearing a white T-shirt and light-colored pants.

He’s described as being 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen Ellis or knows where he might be is asked to call the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.