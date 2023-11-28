Mislabeled Hy-Vee turkey gravy jars recalled, accidentally filled with beef gravy

Seneca Foods said it is voluntarily recalling mislabeled turkey gravy jars that actually contain beef gravy.

The Hy-Vee Turkey Gravy 12-ounce glass jars could contain soy allergens that are not declared on the label, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Seneca Foods said the recall only affects Hy-Vee turkey gravy products sold at Hy-Vee stores. No other retailers are impacted by the recall.

Anyone who has an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy is at risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the mislabeled product.

The FDA added that “consumers with this product should return it for a full refund to the retail outlet where it was purchased. Consumers who want more information may call Seneca Foods Consumer Affairs at 1-800-872-1110.”