Minnetonka’s Digital River announces layoff of 122 people

More than 100 people in Minnesota will be without a job starting this spring.

On Tuesday, a WARN letter was sent by Digital River, Inc. to the state’s Rapid Response Team, saying 122 employees will be affected by the company’s permanent closure of its Minnetonka facilities.

According to the state, all employees – including those who work remotely across the country and report to that location – will begin seeing layoffs starting on March 28.

The business, according to its website, works to “empower brands to build relationships and loyalty” with consumers.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Digital River for a comment on the layoffs and will update this article when one is received.