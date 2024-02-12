Minnetonka police sergeant dies after long battle with cancer

Community members are mourning the loss of a longtime Minnetonka police officer who died over the weekend after a long battle with cancer.

The city says Sgt. Ryan Piper died Sunday from the disease.

He started with the department back in 1999 and served as a patrol officer, K-9 handler, field training officer, SWAT member, investigator and traffic unit officer before becoming a detective sergeant.

The city praised his life of service and dedication to his loved ones and the community.