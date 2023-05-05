Minnetonka police offer free steering wheel locks for some Kia, Hyundai vehicles

The Minnetonka Police Department announced it is giving away steering wheel locks to deter the theft of Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

Eligible vehicles must have a key-start ignition — not push buttons — and include Kias made from 2011-21 and Hyundais from 2011-22.

These vehicles are common targets of theft due to a security flaw that allows for them to be easily hotwired, police said.

Locks are available on a first-come, first-served basis and can be picked up in the Minnetonka Police Department lobby during business hours, according to police. Proof of ownership is required.

For more information, call 952-939-8500.