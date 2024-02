A Minnetonka man is seriously injured after a crash in Maple Grove on Tuesday morning.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevy Traverse was westbound on Interstate 94 at 9:50 a.m. when it left the road to the right, hit a guardrail and struck the bridge pillar for Maple Grove Parkway.

The 75-year-old driver of the Chevy was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.