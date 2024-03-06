Minnetonka crash leaves teen in critical condition

A 17-year-old is in critical condition after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Minnetonka, according to an incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities said the teen was turning south onto Williston Road in a Nissan Rogue when her vehicle was struck by a 29-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Equinox eastbound on Highway 7.

The teen suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was brought to Hennepin Healthcare. A spokesperson for the hospital said she remained in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

The driver of the Equinox suffered non-life-threatening injuries.